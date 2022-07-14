Police Seize $78,000 in Stolen Items in Woodstock, New Brunswick

$78,000 in Stolen Items Seized

The Woodstock Police Force arrested three individuals July 5 and seized approximately $78,000 in stolen items including tools, perfume, cologne and electronics.

Three People Arrested and Rental Vehicles Seized

Police said they arrested one individual after a theft and complaint of a suspicious person at a Connell Road business. The other two individuals were arrested after they were stopped in a rental SUV and cube van.

Tools, Perfume & Cologne and Electronics Recovered

A search warrant was obtained for the rental vehicles on July 7. Police discovered approximately $46,000 in stolen tools, stolen perfume and cologne valued at $17,000 and stolen electronics worth $15,000. The recovered items totaled close to $78,000, said the Woodstock Police Force.

“Rash of Large Scale Thefts”

The stolen items were part of “a rash of large scale thefts of tools, perfume/cologne, and electronics from hardware stores and drugstores between Nova Scotia and New Brunswick in early July 2022,” according to law enforcement officials.

Charges and Investigation

All three people remain in custody with criminal charges filed by the Fredericton Police Force. The investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending from other Nova Scotia and New Brunswick police agencies.

Report Information and Crime Stoppers

Contact the Woodstock Police Force at 1-506-325-4601 or email at wpf.admin@nbpolice.ca if you have any information about this investigation. You can remain anonymous by using Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

