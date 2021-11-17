The Most Amazing Views from Home in Wallagrass, Maine

Just look at those views - scenic and breathtaking. We know Aroostook County, Maine is a great place to live, and this home shows us why.

This 2,447 Sq. Ft. home sits on 2.20 acres at 249 Strip Rd in Wallagrass, Maine 04781. It includes 4 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. It’s listed for $349,000 (MLS#1512950).

There are views from the front yard, back yard, inside the house, the deck, the driveway - everywhere you look, you feel the beauty. You can see the mountains and fields and the colors all come together in the St. John Valley.

The inside of the house is extraordinary too. The open flow invites you into the living room and kitchen in the one floor living design. The home is also ADA accessible.

The primary bedroom has the space you want with a walk-in closet.

Picture yourself in your new home and seeing this everyday. A great place to entertain family and wow your friends.

Take in the scenery in the gallery and enjoy Aroostook County living at its finest.

For more information, go to the listing on Redfin.