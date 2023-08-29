You don’t see homes like this very often in Presque Isle or anywhere. The house has everything including an indoor pool. And there’s so much more. (See the gallery below).

Presque Isle Home has it All

The house sits at 123 Hardy Street in Star City. It's huge at 12,000 sq. ft. with five bedrooms and six fireplaces - ideal for the cold winters in northern Maine. There are four full bathrooms and three half bathrooms. Everything a family needs and more.

NextHome Discover via Redfin NextHome Discover via Redfin loading...

Full Basement for Entertainment

The entertainment space is gigantic with a finished basement and a kitchenette. Plus, the garage has seven bay doors for all of your vehicles.

Indoor Pool is a Dream Come True

The indoor pool is a true centerpiece with windows everywhere to enjoy the view. This is a place to spend time with friends and family with the conveniences of home. You hear about places like this and maybe even have it on your wish list - well, here it is.

Chef’s Kitchen

The house also has a chef’s kitchen with commercial appliances and the finest features. The spacious dining area is welcoming and inviting.

Bedrooms are Huge

The bedrooms are gorgeous, especially the primary with a raised king size bed. There’s also an ensuite bedroom on the third floor.

NextHome Discover via Redfin NextHome Discover via Redfin loading...

See the Gallery

The house is listed for $699,0005. MLS#: 1563845. For more information, contact NextHome Discover and see the full listing on Redfin. Check out the photos in the gallery from the interior and the exterior of the house.

One of a Kind Presque Isle Home Features Indoor Pool, Game Room & Gym