2 New England Towns Are Among the Top 10 Housing Markets of 2024

The 2024 housing market is right around the corner. The winter months are typically on the quieter side, but by March, the spring market will be coming into play as it does every year, which is usually the most active time of the year for buyers and sellers. What will this year bring? Only time will tell.

Realtor.com has taken some data and come up with a list of the top 10 towns that are expected to see the most activity next year. Although sales have been steady, these towns didn't see the super high price tags over the past year, making them stand out and become more desirable for affordability alone.

Here in New England, it has been a challenging ride for homebuyers over the last couple of years. Speaking as a realtor here in Maine, I've witnessed it firsthand in my own state. Although the multiple offer bidding war game may have cooled down a bit, home prices are still high due to the lack of inventory.

It was surprising but refreshing to see half of these projected hot spots were in the notoriously expensive California. Also not cheap to live is Massachusetts, claiming two spots in the top 10.

#8 - Worcester, MA

This city, about an hour from Boston, is predicted to be one of the hottest market in 2024. According to realtor.com, the demand for homes in the Worcester area has pushed prices up 42% just over the last four years, with the median home price for November of this year being $475,000. However, it's still a far cry from the even more inflated Boston prices with their median being $837,000, making it a cheaper option.

#7 - Springfield, MA

I am not very familiar with Springfield, but I haven't heard great things about it over the years. I've mainly been told that it's a college town, but kind of dumpy with a higher crime rate. This city is going to put you closer to 90 minutes out from Boston, with the median price of a three-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom home with an in-ground pool will run you $375,000 on average, according to realtor.com.

Although nobody has a crystal ball, interest rates are expected to drop next year, and we can only hope the predictions are on point.

Here is the entire Top 10 Housing Markets of 2024 list.

