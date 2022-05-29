The Game Claims 50 Cent and Jimmy Iovine Paid Him $1 Million to Stop Saying ‘G-Unot’

The Game recently claimed that 50 Cent and Jimmy Iovine paid him $1 Million to stop saying 'G-Unot’ during his feud with the hip-hop mogul.

The Game recently appeared on Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson’s All the Smoke podcast, which premiered last Friday (May 27) on YouTube, and briefly reminisced about his past feud with 50 Cent and G-Unit. The Compton, Calif. rhymer revealed that he was paid $1 million to stop saying “G-Unot” because it was diminishing sales of Fif’s apparel line G-Unit clothing.

“Lotta people don’t know this, [but] 50 and Jimmy Iovine gave me $1 million to stop saying G-Unot," he recalled during the interview. "They wrote me a check, they bought it. I had to trademark the G-Unot. And you remember when I was going around with the rat and doing all that shit, that shit hurt–killed G-Unit.”

“You stopped seeing the candy- tank tops and all that shit. All that, the whole G-Unit/Mark Ecko, the shoes, that shit died," he continued. "That shit was a hot commodity at once, G-Unit clothing. Niggas was wearing the sweats, headbands, the masks, everything. That shit died, bro. So they had to pay me. I should have asked for more but them niggas gave me a million. But I’m a hood nigga, a million dollars to stop saying this word? Where's the check? They wrote the check and I stopped saying it.”

For those who are unfamiliar, The Game’s feud with 50 Cent started after he was kicked out of the group in March of 2005. Angered by the disloyalty from G-Unit, Game launched a boycott campaign called "G-Unot." From there, The Documentary rhymer and 50 would trade over a dozen diss tracks at each other and issue a slew of online threats. There have been some moments where it appeared The Game and Fif have squashed their beef, but no official truce has been announced in their long-simmering feud that has lasted nearly two decades.

Elsewhere in the interview, The Game proclaimed that he’s a better rapper than Eminem and that the only reason why the Detroit rhymer has been exalted to "greatest MC" status is because of the marketing "machine" from Interscope Records.

Watch The Game’s full interview with All the Smoke podcast below. Fast-forward to the one-hour mark to hear The Game talk about getting paid to stop saying "G-Unot."