Nelly, 50 Cent Music Video Star Pasha Bleasdell Reportedly Dead at 38

Pasha Bleasdell, the music video model who was featured in videos from Nelly, 50 Cent and more, has reportedly died at the age of 38.

On Monday (June 6), Director X, who worked with Bleasdell on multiple videos, announced the tragic news via Instagram. In the post, the famed hip-hop music video director stitched together clips of videos that featured Bleasdell.

"We lost a friend yesterday," he captioned the post. "Pasha Bleasdell passed away from a brain tumor June 4th 2022 11:59pm. If you made videos in 2000’s or were around to watch them you know Pasha. We met her doing background work on the set of Donnell Jones 'Where I Want to Be' from there we put her in the mix. It was a wild ride from then on. I’ve put her in a million videos and spent just as much time hanging out. She was always genuine and cool. Never brought drama to set of life. You never know when the last time you speak to some one will be the last time you speak. I hold on to my memories of you with love. Rest in Power Pasha January 24th 1984 - June 4th 2022."

Several artists offered their condolences in the caption of the post including Pusha T, Fabolous, Jermaine Dupri and Boi-1da, as well as fellow music video models like Gloria Velez and Lira Galore.

"This is terrible!!! Rest Easy Queen Pasha," Busta Rhymes commented.

Bleasdell was the feature girl in Nelly's iconic "Hot in Herre" music video in 2002. She was also in 50 Cent's "P.I.M.P." music video as well as Sean Paul's "Gimme the Light."