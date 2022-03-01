50 Cent Puts Starz on Blast, Says His Contract Is Up and He’s Leaving

50 Cent is fed up. The television mogul has put Starz on blast and says he’s leaving the network.

On Tuesday (March 1), 50 hopped on his Instagram page to announce that his contract with Starz is up and he’s leaving the network, which has become a go-to destination for fans of the rapper's Power franchise.

In one post, which features a GIF of a man using his foot to stuff his bag with clothes, Fif voiced his frustration over Starz renewing one of their dramas High Town for a third season and leaving his Power Book IV: Force series in limbo despite it reportedly being the highest-rated show on the network currently.

"This is me packing my stuff, STARZ Sucks, my deal is up over here I’m out," he wrote in the caption, along with an eggplant emoji and a dizzy face emoji. "They Renewed High town and FORCE is the highest rated show they have sitting in limbo. If I told you how much dumb shit I deal with over here. you would think they all went to school on a small yellow bus."

In another post, 50 shared an image of suitcases along with the caption, "Hold my calls i’m traveling, getting the fvck away from STARZ." The multi-hyphenated rapper also added a running man emoji and a dash symbol to emphasize that he’s leaving the cable network pronto.

50 then posted a series of suitcase photos to represent that he and his staff at G-Unit Film & Television are leaving Starz.

In one suitcase post, Fif tells Anil Kurian, Head of Development at G-Unit Film & Television, to pack her bags.

"Anil get your fvcking bag’s in the car now, we are out of here, take that fvcking sign off the door no more G-unit film and television over here," he wrote.

In other posts, 50 Cent also appeared to tell Josh Bramer, Director of Development at G-Unit Film & Television, and possibly Michael Rainey Jr., the star of Power Book II: Ghost to pack their bags as well.

Judging by Fif’s posts, he wants everyone at G-Unit Film & Television to follow his lead. But, of course, 50 could be just trolling Starz with the hopes of signing a blockbuster deal with the network. But who knows?

XXL has reached out to 50 Cent’s rep for comment.

Check out 50 Cent's posts below of him announcing he’s leaving the Starz network.