50 Cent’s Cognac in Legal Battle With Rémy Martin

50 Cent’s company Sire Spirits is in a legal battle with Rémy Martin and recently scored a minor victory in the case.

According to court documents obtained by XXL, a judge ordered last Thursday (April 28) for 50’s Sire Spirits, which includes his Branson Cognac brand, to move forward with the legal case against Rémy Martin, who initially sued Sire Spirits for infringement.

The case stems from E. Rémy Martin & Co.’s copyright-infringement lawsuit, filed in August of 2021, which alleges that 50 Cent’s Branson Cognac is a blatant copy of Rémy Martin’s jewel-shaped glass cognac bottle design for their popular XO cognac.

Sire Spirits countersued Rémy Martin, denying allegations of infringement and asking the court to throw out their lawsuit. Rémy Martin then filed a motion to dismiss and strike Sire Spirits’ counterclaims and affirmative defenses, but a judge denied their motion without receiving a reply.

According to the documents, a judge agreed with Sire Spirits’ counterclaims and defenses to be sufficiently pled and “common-place in patent infringement lawsuits.” So the judge ordered an expedited proceeding to determine the scope of Rémy Martin’s patent.

In a statement to XXL, 50 Cent’s attorney, Stephen Savva, contends that no infringement was committed on Sire Spirit’s part.

“Our position continues to be that there has been no infringement of any kind,” the statement reads. “We intend to vigorously pursue all claims and defenses, including invalidating certain patents and trade dress purportedly held by Rémy Martin. This is a dispute that Sire Spirits did not start, but we will do everything in our power to finish.”

On Instagram today (May 3), 50 share a blog post about his small court victory. In the caption, he wrote, "They know i didn’t take there bottle design. The Big brands try to put smaller brands in court when they start gaining momentum to slow them down. They know Branson Cognac is the new wave."

This isn’t 50’s only legal case recently. The Power franchise co-creator is still battling Teairra Mari for his money that the R&B singer-turned-reality star owes him.