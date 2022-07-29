50 Cent Inks Deal With Sacramento Kings to Become NBA Team’s Official Champagne Partner

50 Cent definitely understands the power of the dollar. For his latest business move, the music mogul has inked a multi-year deal with the NBA's Sacramento Kings for his wine and spirits company Sire Spirits LLC to become the team's official champagne partner. His G-Unity Foundation will also be working closely with the team.

The Kings announced the deal on Wednesday (July 27) via their website. As the team's official partner, two of the Sire liquor lines, Le Chemin du Roi and Branson Cognac, will be served courtside and at the team's club lounge, Rush, which will be changing names to reflect the partnership. The newly dubbed Rush by Spirits will feature 500 bottles dubbed the Le Chemin du Roi Champagne Wall.

The Sacramento Kings' owner and chairman, Vivek Ranadivé, spoke highly of the partnership, which is a part of the team's effort to support diverse businesses.

"We are thrilled to partner with Curtis and bring Sire Spirits to Golden 1 Center for our fans and guests to enjoy," he said. "This partnership continues the Kings commitment to supporting diverse entrepreneurs and aligns our shared passion for providing youth with the tools and opportunities they need to succeed. I am excited to work together to support the Sacramento community."

The Kings will also be partnering with Fif's G-Unity Foundation to invest in area youth by providing scholarships throughout the season.

"I did this deal after meeting with Vivek Ranadivé and learning how he and the entire Kings organization genuinely shares my philosophy of promoting conscious capitalism," said 50. "I very much look forward to meeting the Kings fans and expanding the reach of my G-Unity Foundation and spirits brands in and around the city of Sacramento."

50 Cent continues to diversity his portfolio. He is currently starring in and producing a new horror film called Skill House.