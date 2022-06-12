The Game Explains Why He Thinks He Was Snubbed From Super Bowl Halftime Show With Dr. Dre, Eminem, Others

The Game recently explained why he thinks he was snubbed from the Super Bowl LVI halftime show at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., back in February.

In a snippet from an upcoming episode of the I Am Athlete podcast, which premiered on YouTube on Saturday (June 11), The Game said he felt hurt by the perceived snub from Dr. Dre to participate in the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show, which featured performances from Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige. The Compton, Calif. rapper believes the reason he wasn’t invited to perform was because he wasn’t a "safe artist" for the event.

"The real reason I wasn’t on the Super Bowl [halftime show] is because I’m not a safe artist," he told co-hosts Brandon Marshall, Pacman Jones and Nick " Swaggy P" Young. "They went with the safe artists."

The Game went on to say that since the halftime show was in California, it should have been only West Coast artists gracing the stage.

"We on the West Coast are the only muthafuckas who have this crab-in-a-barrel mentality, where we wanna keep niggas down. Snoop Dogg was there because he’s safe and he’s a legend," he stated. "Snoop is icon. Dre is icon. Em is an icon, but Em is not from L.A. 50 is not from L.A. I’m not taking away from the fact that they were on the Super Bowl, but L.A. niggas wouldn’t have been in the Detroit Super Bowl or New York Super Bowl. It just wouldn’t have happened."

"The fucking Rams was in the Super Bowl, bro" he continued. "L.A., L.A., L.A. all around the Super Bowl and I didn’t get the call. I was hurt by that.”

As previously reported, Snoop Dogg told N.O.R.E. on his Drinks Champ podcast that Dr. Dre couldn’t include The Game in the performance lineup because he only had 12 minutes to fill.

Nevertheless, The Game felt that Dr. Dre should have called him to explain why he wasn’t asked to perform. But The Documentary rapper is not sour by the alleged snub and saluted the Super Bowl LVI halftime show as "amazing and a win for the culture as a whole."

Watch The Game explain why he thinks he was snubbed from performing at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show on the I Am Athlete podcast below.