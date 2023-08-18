The 3rd Annual Maine Maple Fall Fest Is October 7th &#038; 8th

The 3rd Annual Maine Maple Fall Fest Is October 7th & 8th

Make some pancakes and mark this down on your calendar!

The Maple leaves will soon be turning into brilliant oranges, golds, and reds and Maine maple producers all over the state have prepared a delicious display of maple products for the 3rd Annual "Maine Maple Fall Fest."

On October 7-8, sugar houses throughout the state will be open for tours, maple syrup tastings, baked maple treats, cotton candy, syrup, ice cream, candy, and all things maple. This is the perfect outing for the whole family!

There are traditionally four types of syrup, Golden, which has a delicate taste, Amber, which has a rich taste, Dark, which has a robust taste and Very Dark which has a very strong taste, The state of Maine is the third largest maple producer in the country, after Vermont and New York.

For more information, check out the Maine Maple Producers' website

Here is a list of the participating Maple Syrup sugar houses:

Bacon Farm Maple Products
1427 Pond Road, Sidney

Balsam Ridge
140 Egypt Road, Raymond

Black Acres Farm LLC
123 Black Rd, Wilton

Blais Maple Syrup
44 Ledgeview Road, Greene

Church's Sugar Shack
5 Look Lane, Columbia Falls

Cole Farm Maple
13 Cole Farm Rd, Dayton

Dunham Farm
29 Dunham Road, Greenwood

Dunn Family Maple
419 Chicopee Rd, Buxton

Eureka Farms
220 Shy Road, Dayton

Highland Farms Sugar Works
152 Towles Hill Rd, Cornish

Hilltop Boilers Maple Syrup
159 Elm Street, Newfield

Jim's Sugar House
296 Maple Ridge Road, Harrison

Long Drive Acres Maple Farm
319 Temple Road, Wilton

Maple Rush Sugar House
123 Webster Corner Road, Sabattus

Maple Moon Farm
289 Chick Road, Lebanon

Maine Mountain Maple
50 Edelhied Road, Rangeley

Marcoux Family Farm LLC
179 Gibbs Rd, Wiscasset

Pep's Pure Maple Syrup
170 Lisbon Road, Sabattus

Raider's Sugarhouse
148 Bog Brook Road, China

Royal River Orchards
201 Peacock Hill, New Gloucester

Sawyer's Maple Farm
45 Heald Pond Rd, Moose River

Spiller Country Farm
118 Spiller Road, Gorham

The Maple Moose
28 Bowers Road, Easton

Williams Family Farm-Hadley's Maine Maple Syrup
46 Airline Road, Clifton

Wilson Family Maple Syrup
652 Bentan Road, Albion

