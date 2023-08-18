The 3rd Annual Maine Maple Fall Fest Is October 7th & 8th

Make some pancakes and mark this down on your calendar!

The Maple leaves will soon be turning into brilliant oranges, golds, and reds and Maine maple producers all over the state have prepared a delicious display of maple products for the 3rd Annual "Maine Maple Fall Fest."

On October 7-8, sugar houses throughout the state will be open for tours, maple syrup tastings, baked maple treats, cotton candy, syrup, ice cream, candy, and all things maple. This is the perfect outing for the whole family!

There are traditionally four types of syrup, Golden, which has a delicate taste, Amber, which has a rich taste, Dark, which has a robust taste and Very Dark which has a very strong taste, The state of Maine is the third largest maple producer in the country, after Vermont and New York.

For more information, check out the Maine Maple Producers' website

Here is a list of the participating Maple Syrup sugar houses:

Bacon Farm Maple Products

1427 Pond Road, Sidney

Balsam Ridge

140 Egypt Road, Raymond

Black Acres Farm LLC

123 Black Rd, Wilton

Blais Maple Syrup

44 Ledgeview Road, Greene

Church's Sugar Shack

5 Look Lane, Columbia Falls

Cole Farm Maple

13 Cole Farm Rd, Dayton

Dunham Farm

29 Dunham Road, Greenwood

Dunn Family Maple

419 Chicopee Rd, Buxton

Eureka Farms

220 Shy Road, Dayton

Highland Farms Sugar Works

152 Towles Hill Rd, Cornish

Hilltop Boilers Maple Syrup

159 Elm Street, Newfield

Jim's Sugar House

296 Maple Ridge Road, Harrison

Long Drive Acres Maple Farm

319 Temple Road, Wilton

Maple Rush Sugar House

123 Webster Corner Road, Sabattus

Maple Moon Farm

289 Chick Road, Lebanon

Maine Mountain Maple

50 Edelhied Road, Rangeley

Marcoux Family Farm LLC

179 Gibbs Rd, Wiscasset

Pep's Pure Maple Syrup

170 Lisbon Road, Sabattus

Raider's Sugarhouse

148 Bog Brook Road, China

Royal River Orchards

201 Peacock Hill, New Gloucester

Sawyer's Maple Farm

45 Heald Pond Rd, Moose River

Spiller Country Farm

118 Spiller Road, Gorham

The Maple Moose

28 Bowers Road, Easton

Williams Family Farm-Hadley's Maine Maple Syrup

46 Airline Road, Clifton

Wilson Family Maple Syrup

652 Bentan Road, Albion