The 3rd Annual Maine Maple Fall Fest Is October 7th & 8th
Make some pancakes and mark this down on your calendar!
The Maple leaves will soon be turning into brilliant oranges, golds, and reds and Maine maple producers all over the state have prepared a delicious display of maple products for the 3rd Annual "Maine Maple Fall Fest."
On October 7-8, sugar houses throughout the state will be open for tours, maple syrup tastings, baked maple treats, cotton candy, syrup, ice cream, candy, and all things maple. This is the perfect outing for the whole family!
There are traditionally four types of syrup, Golden, which has a delicate taste, Amber, which has a rich taste, Dark, which has a robust taste and Very Dark which has a very strong taste, The state of Maine is the third largest maple producer in the country, after Vermont and New York.
For more information, check out the Maine Maple Producers' website
Here is a list of the participating Maple Syrup sugar houses:
Bacon Farm Maple Products
1427 Pond Road, Sidney
Balsam Ridge
140 Egypt Road, Raymond
Black Acres Farm LLC
123 Black Rd, Wilton
Blais Maple Syrup
44 Ledgeview Road, Greene
Church's Sugar Shack
5 Look Lane, Columbia Falls
Cole Farm Maple
13 Cole Farm Rd, Dayton
Dunham Farm
29 Dunham Road, Greenwood
Dunn Family Maple
419 Chicopee Rd, Buxton
Eureka Farms
220 Shy Road, Dayton
Highland Farms Sugar Works
152 Towles Hill Rd, Cornish
Hilltop Boilers Maple Syrup
159 Elm Street, Newfield
Jim's Sugar House
296 Maple Ridge Road, Harrison
Long Drive Acres Maple Farm
319 Temple Road, Wilton
Maple Rush Sugar House
123 Webster Corner Road, Sabattus
Maple Moon Farm
289 Chick Road, Lebanon
Maine Mountain Maple
50 Edelhied Road, Rangeley
Marcoux Family Farm LLC
179 Gibbs Rd, Wiscasset
Pep's Pure Maple Syrup
170 Lisbon Road, Sabattus
Raider's Sugarhouse
148 Bog Brook Road, China
Royal River Orchards
201 Peacock Hill, New Gloucester
Sawyer's Maple Farm
45 Heald Pond Rd, Moose River
Spiller Country Farm
118 Spiller Road, Gorham
The Maple Moose
28 Bowers Road, Easton
Williams Family Farm-Hadley's Maine Maple Syrup
46 Airline Road, Clifton
Wilson Family Maple Syrup
652 Bentan Road, Albion