Maine Maple Sunday Is Scheduled To Happen This Spring

There are a couple of sweet staples at our home in the kitchen. We always make sure there's a jar of honey and a jug of maple syrup on hand.

I do love me some honey and peanut butter on a waffle in the morning. And when we make pancakes or waffles on the weekend, they're always drizzled with delicious maple syrup. Geez, I'm droolin', bub.

It's not just any maple syrup from any old place either. In our family, it's got to be from heah, deah. Just like our honey from the bee, our honey from the tree is genuine Maine made lusciousness.

Mmmmm, mmm. If you love this liquid ambrosia of the Northeast, you'll be thrilled to hear that Maine Maple Sunday is just over three weeks away.

Each year the fourth Sunday of March is an annual open house for participating Maine sugarhouses. We just have to mask up and stay 6 feet apart from the folks who didn't come with us.

Watch as our wicked excited buddy Jeremy Grant takes us to Goranson Farm in Dresden a couple years ago. He shows us how maple syrup is made "from the trees and onto your pancakes" with another one of his top-notch Maine adventure videos.

9 Things People Who Live In Maine Probably Take For Granted