Maine Maple Sunday Will Take Place This Fall

So the springtime festival that celebrated Maple syrup in the state of Maine, which was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, is back on.

The Maine Maple Producers Association has decided with all the new data they've received, that the annual event will take place on October 9 through 11, according to WMTW Channel 8.

"There is no doubt, the pandemic has hit our producers really hard," Scott Dunn said in the article. "While the weekend of activities might look and feel a little different, we are confident we can provide the opportunity for people to safely celebrate pure Maine maple and support local producers."

Dunn, who is also the president of the Vermont and New York Maple Association, said there would be some in-person events and some virtual for people who are too far away and cannot make it, according to the news station.

Typically Maple season is in the spring when sap buckets are prevalent in the area. In the fall, the harvests are usually apples and pumpkins; nonetheless, the show must go on.

Will you be going this fall?