The 2023 Maine State Fair Schedule Is Here

The summer of 2023 is going to be a blast!

Who wants a doughboy? After the harsh reality of this winter is long gone, we will have so many things to look forward to once again. And it just wouldn't be summer and fall in the State of Maine without the fair!

Hard not to dream of hot summer days and nights, especially when we are in the depths of freezing cold, and snow!

The folks at Mainefairs.org have released the scheduled dates for the 2023 State Fair season, including the iconic Bangor State Fair, which cranks things up from August 3-August 6.

The thought of going on rides, playing games, and enjoying French fries with vinegar on a hot summer day is too good to pass up, especially on a day like today, where we are expecting ridiculous wind chills of up to 60mph. Yikes.

For all things fair-related, you can check out the Maine fairs website.

The 2023 Maine Fair Schedule

Monmouth Fair

2023 June 21-24

Houlton Agricultural Fair

2023 July 1-4

Ossipee Valley Fair

2023 July 6-9

Waterford World's Fair

2023 July 14-16

Pittston Fair

2023 July 20-23

Union Fair

2023 July 26-30

Bangor State Fair

2023 August 3-6

Northern Maine Fair

2023 August 3-6

Topsham Fair

2023 August 9-13

Skowhegan State Fair

2023 August 10-19

Acton Fair

2023 August 26-29

Piscataquis Valley Fair

2023 August 24-27

Washington County Fair

2023 August 26-27

Windsor Fair

2023 August 27-September 4

Blue Hill Fair

2023 August 31-September 4

Harmony Free Fair

2023 September 1-4

Springfield Fair

2023 September 1-4

Clinton Lions Agricultural Fair

2023 September 7-10

Litchfield Fair

2023 September 8-10

Oxford Fair

2023 September 13-16

New Portland Lions Fair

2023 September 15-17

Farmington Fair

2023 September 17-23

Common Ground Country Fair

2023 September 21-24

Cumberland Fair

2023 September 24-30

Fryeburg Fair

2023 October 1-8