Get Your First Look At The 2023 ‘Bangor State Fair’ Schedule

Music, food, rides, games, events, and fun...oh my!

Won't be long now, before the Bangor State Fair comes roaring back to town, albeit with an abbreviated schedule this year, from Thursday, August 3rd, through Sunday, August 6th, at Bass Park. That means 4 days of rides, food, games, summer fun, and of course, live music.

Bangor State Fair got the party started back in Ye' Olden Days, in September of 1849, which means we are looking at year 173. Ever since then, they have been pairing the best in recreational fun, and agriculture.

Carnival rides, musical performances, demolition derbies, fabulous fair food, games, and more, make this a can't-miss experience.

Here is how it all breaks down:

Hours

Thursday, August 3 - Noon to 10pm

Friday, August 4 - Noon to 10:30pm

Saturday, August 5 - Noon to 10:30pm

Sunday, August 6 - Noon to 9pm

​

Keep in mind that gates will close 1 hour before the fair closes for the day.​

Admission

​

Thursday, August 3 - $10.00

Friday, August 4 - $15.00

Saturday, August 5 - $12.00

Sunday, August 6 - $8.00

​

Wristband Prices

Unlimited rides all day, each day!

Thursday, August 3 - $25.00

Friday, August 4 - $30.00

Saturday, August 5 - $30.00

Sunday, August 6 - $25.00

The Bangor State Fair does offer group sales, if you come with 10 people or more, including admission and an unlimited mechanical ride bracelet for $15 per person. This discount will be available any day of the fair.

These events will take place at the grandstand

Thursday, August 3

Truck Pulls-6:30pm

Friday, August 4

Jameson Rodgers-7:00pm

Sunday, August 6

Tractor Pulls-5:30pm

The 2023 Bangor State Fair Photo Contest will be held for the duration of the fair. You can view all of the winning photos inside the Cross Insurance Center.

Fiesta Shows and Smokey's Greater Shows will be returning with all the classic rides and games for all ages!

Plus, you can enjoy all the delicious fair food, like doughboys, pizza, french fries, sausages, burgers, dogs, ice cream, cotton candy, and more!