A Guy Gives His Review Of The Best Maine Fairs

Summer may be heading into the home stretch, but there are plenty of fairs still to come here in the state of Maine.

Doug Schauf, has his own YouTube channel called “Make Maine Your Home” that covers a variety of topics regarding the Pine Tree State, including a video about one of the most exciting things about summer here in the 207.

Maine is legendary for some of the best fairs in the country, so Doug breaks down his favorites in this video. The upcoming Fryeburg Fair, is a mix of everything that makes a fair going experience so much fun. Great food, exciting midway rides, animals, tractor pulls, and a bunch more family friendly activities. The Common Ground Country Fair, specializes in agricultural events, plus delicious produce from Maine’s Organic Farmers, local hand crafted goods for sale, animal demonstrations, and events for the kiddos. He also shouts out the iconic Bangor State Fair, and the awesome demolition derbies, and of course food! His final recommendation is the Cumberland County Fair, which is just about to kick off another year.

This is prime time for Maine fairs, here is a list of what is still to come during the next few months. Grab a doughboy for us and enjoy!

Union Fair

2021 August 21-28

Maine Farm Days

2021 August 25-26

Acton Fair

2021 August 26-29

Piscataquis Valley Fair

2021 August 26-29

Windsor Fair

2021 August 29-September 6

Blue Hill Fair

2021 September 2-6

Harmony Free Fair

2021 September 3-6

Springfield Fair

2021 September 4

Clinton Lions Agricultural Fair

2021 September 9-12

Litchfield Fair

2021 September 11-12

Oxford Fair

2021 September 15-18

New Portland Lions Fair

2021 September 17-19

Farmington Fair

2021 September 19-25

Common Ground Country Fair

2021 September 24-26

Cumberland Fair

2021 September 26-October 2

Fryeburg Fair

2021 October 3-10