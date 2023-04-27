The Maine Cheese Festival Comes Back To Pittsfield In September

ROAD TRIP ALERT!!

This sounds like a "gouda" time...okay, that joke was "cheesy". We will stop now.

Warmer weather brings all kinds of fun outdoor events, and luckily, most of them include food!

On Sunday, September 10th, from 11am-6pm, The Maine Cheese Guild presents The 7th Annual 2023 Maine Cheese Festival, at Manson Park in Pittsfield, along the Sebasticook River.

If you are like us, you have an obsession with delicious cheese, so take a road trip on a late summer Sunday, and spend the day celebrating Maine Cheese and Cheesemakers, with the Annual Maine Cheese Festival.

This is an event for the whole family, and features the annual Maine Cheese Awards. Sample a huge variety of Maine cheeses that are crafted from cow, goat, water buffalo, and sheep milk.

But that’s not all, there will also be a beer and wine garden, featuring vendors with delicious Maine made libations, a bunch of food trucks, and a stage to enjoy some live music, with two tents!

Attendees can sample and purchase nationally recognized cheeses from 20+ small, artisanal, Maine cheese makers.

Additional vendors include foods that pair well with Maine cheese, like ferments, crackers, breads, jams and chutneys. Craft artisans include goat milk soaps, pottery and charcuterie boards.

That sounds like plenty right? Well, there will also be live animals for the kids to enjoy, educational food demos, craft vendors and more!

More details & a full schedule of evernts are coming soon!

The Maine Cheese Festival is a rain or shine event. Get more info on their website