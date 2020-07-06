Driver Charged in 4th of July Rollover Crash in Mars Hill

An 18-year-old man was charged with Operating Under the Influence following a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in Mars Hill.

State Police say Grayden Griffeth of Fort Fairfield was traveling south on Route 1A shortly before 11 p.m. when he lost control of his 2008 Chevy Avalanche pickup and struck a guardrail. The truck left the road and went down a steep embankment, rolling onto its side.

Griffeth was wearing his seat belt and his airbags deployed, according to Sgt. Josh Haines. He sustained minor injuries but refused medical treatment.

State police say speed and alcohol were factors in the rollover.

Maine State Police - Troop F

Trooper Steve Mahon investigated the crash. The Aroostook County Sheriff's Office was also on scene.