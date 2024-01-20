Three People Injured after Rollover Crash on Route 221 in Maine

Three people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a rollover crash on Route 221 in Hudson.

Three People Injured in Rollover Crash

Hudson Fire Chief Josh Lilley said “slush appears to be a factor” in the crash. There was a storm in the area the previous night.

Driver and Two Passengers Transported to Hospital

The driver and two passengers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to WABI News. Names and ages were not released.

News Updates and Ongoing Investigation

The single-vehicle crash is an ongoing investigation. More updates will be posted when additional information is made available.

