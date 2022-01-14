According to Rolling Stone, Taylor Swift is in a league of her own after the publication unveiled their new list of the world's highest-paid musicians for 2021.

A slew of top talent made the money-making rundown. However, Swift is the only female artist who garnered a top 10 spot.

Bruce Springsteen tops the list with $590 million, most of which comes after he sold publishing copyrights and master recordings to his longtime label, Sony. Jay-Z comes in at No. 2 with $470 million, while Paul Simon ranks at No. 3 with $260 million.

Rounding out list of highest-paid musicians are Kanye West at $250 Million; Ryan Tedder at $200 Million; Red Hot Chili Peppers at $145 million; Lindsey Buckingham at $100 million; Motley Crue at $95 Million; and country star Blake Shelton at $83 million.

The "Blank Space" singer slides in at No. 10, boasting $80 million. The outlet credits the re-release of albums such as Red (Taylor's Version) and Fearless (Taylor's Version) as big moneymakers, while not discounting her lucrative partnerships with Peloton and Starbucks in 2021.

This isn't the first time Swift has been tapped as a top-paid entertainer. In 2019, Forbes tapped Swift with an estimated $185 million in earnings.

While COVID-19 dulled the earning potential for most artists last year, Rolling Stone reports that Swift and her fellow high earners raked in a combined net worth of $2.3 billion dollars last year.