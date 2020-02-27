Taylor Swift’s ‘The Man’ Music Video Throws Major Shade at Scooter Braun and Kanye West

Taylor Swift released the music video for "The Man," which sees her literally transform into an alpha male.

On Thursday morning (February 27), the 30-year-old pop star unveiled the self-directed visuals for her track, off her 2019 Lover album, which not only addresses sexism, misogyny, toxic masculinity and double standards but throws major shade at men — like Kanye West and Scooter Braun — who have wronged her.

The singer put in a sign that read "no scooters," an obvious reference to her feud with the famous manager, who currently owns most of her music catalog after acquiring Swift's former label Big Machine Records.

At one point Swift walks down a hallway that looks very similar to West and wife Kim Kardashian's house. This, of course, could be a subtle dig after the rapper interrupted her acceptance speech at the VMAs in 2009.

She also channeled Leonardo DiCaprio's Wolf of Wall Street character...

...and show support for tennis star Serena Williams.

"The Man" video is filled with Easter eggs alluding to Swift’s previous albums, including Speak Now, Red, Reputation, Fearless and 1989 sprayed on a wall in graffiti. The only one that isn't featured is Lover and that's because she owns it, but the word "Karma" is there and a sign that says "Missing: If Found Return to Taylor Swift."

