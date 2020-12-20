Taylor Swift Sets Yet More Milestone Records With ‘Evermore’

It's hard to imagine anyone bigger in the music world right now than Taylor Swift — unless you consider the multitude of superstars that set massive sales records before she was even cutting her first album. Swift is well on her way to catch up to these mega-stars, however, especially with the release of her latest album Evermore.

Evermore, Swift's ninth studio album and a surprise for fans that dropped on Dec. 11, handily took the No. 1 spot on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, which was no surprise. It's her eighth No. 1, which continues to put her in a race with other prominent women in music. She's almost tied with Madonna, who has nine No. 1 albums. The current female record-holder is Barbra Streisand, with 11. Swift still has a little way to go to reach the all-time record of the Beatles, who have 19.

Swift is also the first woman to have a pair of No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart in 2020. She is more than holding her own in this area, as the only ones who can join her in this claim are K-pop sensations BTS and rapper Young Boy Never Broke Again.

If you count U.K. charts and not just the U.S. metrics, Swift is the first star since David Bowie to notch two No. 1 albums in one year. (Bowie did that in 2016, but one of his No. 1s —Best of Bowie, which received renewed interest after his death early that year — was on the Official Albums Chart which is specific to the United Kingdom).

Evermore— and its predecessor earlier this year, Folklore—showcase Swift dabbling back into her country songwriting roots. She also returned to the Academy of Country Music Awards for the first time in seven years this September, stunning fans with a rendition of her song "Betty."

See Pictures of the Inside of Taylor Swift's Childhood Home: