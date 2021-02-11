Taylor Swift Re-Recorded Her ‘Fearless’ Album and There’s a Hidden Message in the Announcement

Taylor Swift officially finished re-recording her Fearless album — and is even dropping a song, tonight! But what does the secret message hidden in her album announcement mean?

On Thursday (February 11), the "Lover" singer announced that she will release her re-recorded version of "Love Story" at midnight ET tonight. She appeared on Good Morning America to break the news.

"I’ve now finished re-recording all of Fearless, which will be coming out soon," she said. "My version of Fearless will have 26 songs on it because I’ve decided to add songs from the vault, which are songs that almost made the original Fearless album. I’ve now gone back and recorded those, so that everybody will be able to hear, not only the songs that made the album but the songs that almost made it. The full picture."

Swift has been known for including hidden messages, secret meanings and Easter eggs in her music and social media posts over the years.

After her Fearless re-release announcement, Swift shared a special message for fans on social media. At the beginning of her career, Swift would often capitalize specific letters in album booklets, creating a secret message with the isolated letters.

In her Fearless re-release announcement, the secret message spelled out "APRIL NINTH"—the release date for the new edition of Fearless!

The date has was confirmed on Swift's official website. Her website also confirmed that the record will be called Fearless (Taylor's Version). The updated record will feature six songs that were for the original album but didn't make the cut. The tracks have never been released before.

"Artists should own their own work for so many reasons, but the most screaming obvious one is that the artist is the only one who really *knows* their body of work," Swift added in her post.

Swift is re-recording her first six albums after her former record label Big Machine sold her masters to the records to Ithaca Holdings, led by Scooter Braun.

Fearless was her second full-length album, following her self-titled album in 2006. It is unclear if she will be releasing her re-recordings in chronological order. Fans also noticed that the re-release of Fearless marks thirteen years since its original debut. (Thirteen is Swift's favorite number.)