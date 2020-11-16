Taylor Swift Responds to Scooter Braun’s Shocking Sale of Her Song Masters

Taylor Swift reacted to the news that Scooter Braun sold the rights to her first six albums away.

On Monday (November 16), the "Lover" hit-maker tweeted a letter to her fans regarding the shocking sale. Almost eighteen months after Braun's Ithaca Holdings LLC purchased Big Machine Label Group, which included ownership of Swift's early music, the company sold the rights to an investment fund. The deal is rumored to be worth over $300 million.

Swift alleged that Braun's team would not let her bid on the music rights or see Big Machine's financial records unless she signed an "ironclad NDA" that would have prohibited her from speaking negatively about Braun ever again.

“My legal team said that this is absolutely NOT normal, and they’ve never seen an NDA like this presented unless it was to silence an accuser by paying them off," Swift claimed.

A private equity firm, Shamrock Holdings, contacted Swift about their impending ownership of her music prior to the purchase. Swift alleged that Braun will profit off of her music "for many years." In addition to her statement, she also shared a letter that she sent to the company regarding the sale and her attempt at partnering with them.

Finally, Swift revealed that she is working on re-recording her first six albums and that there are "plenty of surprises in store."

See the full statement, below.