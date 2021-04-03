Taylor Swift has revealed the complete track listing for her upcoming re-recorded version of her classic album, Fearless. According to a social media post on Saturday (April 3), Fearless (Taylor's Version) will feature a total of 27 tracks, including collaborations with Maren Morris and Keith Urban.

The news comes one day after Swift posted a string of jumbled words and brief song snippets online, challenging fans to put it all together. Her post on Friday (April 2) led fans to speculate that Urban was working with Swift; Morris' participation on a song titled "You All Over Me" had been announced previously.

"Here’s the full track list, my friends," Swift writes to accompany a post featuring the album's back cover. "I’m really honored that Keith Urban is a part of this project, duetting on That’s When and singing harmonies on We Were Happy. I was his opening act during the Fearless album era and his music has inspired me endlessly. I’m counting down the minutes til we can all jump into this brave world together, filled with equal parts nostalgia and brand newness."

"Head first, Fearless," she concludes.

Swift's upcoming release is part of an ambitious plan she has to re-record and release the entire back catalog of songs she recorded during her time with Big Machine Label Group, and she's also sharing some songs that never got released previously for the first time.

Fearless was Swift's second studio album, released in November of 2008. The project scored her a long string of pop-country hits that included "Love Story," "White Horse," "You Belong With Me," "Fifteen" and the title song, and it won Album of the Year at the Grammy, CMA and ACM Awards. The project catapulted her from opening act to headliner; Swift launched her first headlining tour, the Fearless Tour, on April 23, 2009, with a sold-out concert at the Roberts Municipal Stadium in Evansville, Ind.

Fearless (Taylor's Version) is due out on April 9, featuring new recordings of its 20 original songs, along with additional bonus tracks that did not appear on the original album.

Swift is undertaking the daunting task of re-recording Fearless and her five other albums from her BMLG days following her split from the label and a nasty public battle over the rights to her old master recordings.

She signed with Universal Music Group in 2018 after her original record deal with BMLG lapsed. Talent manager Scooter Braun now owns BMLG. Swift says Braun has bullied her over the years, and she has also claimed that she was not notified of the label's sale ahead of time and given a fair chance to acquire her masters or purchase the label to keep control of her music.

Swift has been anything but idle during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to re-recording her old music, she released two brand-new albums, Folklore and Evermore, in 2020.

See the full track listing for Fearless (Taylor's Version) below, including six titled from the vault.

Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor's Version) Track List:

1. “Fearless” (Taylor’s Version)

2. “Fifteen” (Taylor’s Version)

3. “Love Story” (Taylor’s Version)

4. “Hey Stephen” (Taylor’s Version)

5. “White Horse” (Taylor’s Version)

6. “You Belong With Me” (Taylor’s Version)

7. “Breathe” (Taylor’s Version) Featuring Colbie Caillat

8. “Tell Me Why” (Taylor’s Version)

9. “You’re Not Sorry” (Taylor’s Version)

10. “The Way I Loved You” (Taylor’s Version)

11. “Forever & Always” (Taylor’s Version)

12. “The Best Day” (Taylor’s Version)

13. “Change” (Taylor’s Version)

14. “Jump Then Fall” (Taylor’s Version)

15. “Untouchable” (Taylor’s Version)

16. “Forever & Always” (Piano Version) (Taylor’s Version)

17. “Come in With the Rain” (Taylor’s Version)

18. “Superstar” (Taylor’s Version)

19. “The Other Side of the Door” (Taylor’s Version)

20. “Today Was a Fairytale” (Taylor’s Version)

21. “You All Over Me” (From the Vault) Featuring Maren Morris

22. “Mr. Perfectly Fine” (From the Vault)

23. “We Were Happy” (From the Vault)

24. “That’s When” (From the Vault) Featuring Keith Urban

25. “Don’t You” (From the Vault)

26. “Bye Bye Baby” (From the Vault)

27. Bonus Track: “Love Story” (Taylor’s Version) Elvira Remix

