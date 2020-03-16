Taylor Swift Urges Fans to ‘Make Social Sacrifices’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Taylor Swift is the latest celebrity to urge fans to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lover hitmaker took to her Instagram Stories on March 15 to share an important statement with her followers. In it, she asks fans to self-isolate and expressed concerns after seeing that so many people aren't taking COVID-19 seriously. (As of right now, the virus and has killed at least 6,684 and infected 174,084 globally.)

"Guys — I follow you online and I love you guys so much and need to express my concern that things aren’t being taken seriously enough right now," Swift wrote. "I’m seeing lots of get togethers and hangs and parties still happening."

"This is the time to cancel plans, actually truly isolate as much as you can, and don’t assume that because you don’t feel sick that you aren’t possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable to this," she continued. "It’s a really scary time but we need to make social sacrifices right now."

See Swift's full message, below:

Meanwhile, Swift isn't the only A-list celebrity to reach out to fans amid the crisis. Ariana Grande also shared a message on social media this weekend, begging people to start taking the coronavirus seriously.

"I keep hearing from a surprising amount of people, statements like 'This isn't a big deal/we'll be fine' ... 'We still have to go about our lives' and it's really blowing my mind," the pop star wrote. "I understand that is how u [sic] felt weeks ago, but please read about what's going on. Don't turn a blind eye."

"It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation lightly," she added. "The 'we will be fine because we're young' mindset is putting people who aren't young and/or healthy in a lot of danger. you sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. like now," she continued.

In a follow-up tweet, Grande added, "like your hip hop yoga class can f--king wait I promise."