Taylor Swift asked Chris Stapleton to help her flay an ex-lover during "I Bet You Think About Me," her new country radio offering. The pop superstar leaves nothing unsaid as she gives a five-verse middle finger to this snob.

Stapleton's parts are rather muted, joining Swift for only select chorus and pre-chorus harmonies. Much like "Betty," Swift's last release to country radio, "I Bet You Think About Me" is a detailed, emotional wormhole that relies on her voice and storytelling, and the listener's patience for a five-minute-long folk-pop song that's loaded with Dylan-esque harmonica. Unlike "Betty," there's no sting of regret as she pulls back her bow to fire one harsh rebuke after another. Somewhere, some sorry chap is really having a bad day (of course, the internet has theories).

While included on Red (Taylor's Version), "I Bet You Think About Me" is more a sonic continuation of the music she released during the pandemic than songs from a decade ago, but it's not a total outward turn to lengthy, emotional story-songs. "The Lucky One" finds her similarly buried in a thought, and eight songs from this under-appreciated album are four minutes long or longer — an eternity by country-pop standards then and now.

This era ended up being defined by "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" and her imminent transition to pop music, but there was so much more depth to Swift then, as shown in this unreleased song.

How will "I Bet You Think About Me" perform at country radio? "Betty" didn't crack the Top 30, despite a better melody and stronger emotional hook, so predicting this as a "hit" would be foolish. In 2021 that word is defined by a dozen metrics, however. Bringing Stapleton's fans to her catalog may ultimately be the win she's looking for.

Did You Know?: Red (Taylor's Version) also includes "Babe" and "Better Man," songs recorded and released by Sugarland and Little Big Town, respectively.

Taylor Swift (Feat. Chris Stapleton), "I Bet You Think About Me" Lyrics:

3 AM and I’m still awake, ’ll bet you’re just fine / Fast asleep in your city that’s better than mine / And the girl in your bed has a fine pedigree / And I’ll bet your friends tell you she’s better than me, huh.

Well, I tried to fit in with your upper-crust circles / Yeah, they let me sit in back when we were in love / Oh, they sit around talkin’ about the meaning of life / And the book that just saved ’em that I hadn’t heard of.

Chorus:

But now that we’re done and it’s over / I bet you couldn’t believe / When you realized I’m harder to forget than I was to leave / And I bet you think about me.

You grew up in a silver-spoon gated community / Glamorous, shiny, bright Beverly Hills / I was raised on a farm, no, it wasn’t a mansion / Just livin’ room dancin’ and kitchen table bills.

But you know what they say, you can’t help who you fall for / And you and I fell like an early spring snow / But reality crept in, you said we’re too different / You laughed at my dreams, rolled your eyes at my jokes / Mr. Superior Thinkin’ / Do you have all the space that you need / I don’t have to be your shrink to know that you’ll never be happy / And I bet you think about me.

I bet you think about me, yes / I bet you think about me.

Oh, block it all out / The voices so loud, sayin’ Why did you let her go / Does it make you feel sad / That the love that you’re lookin’ for is the love that you had?

Now you’re out in the world, searching for your soul / Scared not to be hip, scared to get old / Chasing make-believe status, last time you felt free / Was when none of that shit mattered ’cause you were with me.

Repeat Chorus

I bet you think about me, yes / I bet you think about me.

I bet you think about me when you’re out / At your cool indie music concerts every week / I bet you think about me in your house / With your organic shoes and your million-dollar couch / I bet you think about me when you say / Oh my god, she’s insane, she wrote a song about me / I bet you think about me.