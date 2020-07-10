Taylor Swift is one of the wealthiest stars of her generation, and her penchant for pricey real estate is well-documented. But the country-turned-pop superstar didn't exactly grow up in humble circumstances, either, as pictures of her childhood home show.

According to Zillow, Swift grew up first on a Christmas tree farm in Berks County, Pa., before moving to a suburban home in Reading, Pa., where she first began to exhibit an interest in music and started to play guitar.

Swift and her family lived in that house until she was 14, when she convinced her parents to make the move to Nashville so she could pursue her dream of country music stardom. She released her debut album at the age of 16 in 2006, and according to Zillow, the family who subsequently bought the house in 2007 had no idea she had lived there until fans started showing up to take pictures. They later found some of Swift's old school papers and toys while they were renovating the home.

The three-story classical revival home in Reading was "painstakingly restored" before going on the market again in 2013, and pictures show that the 6-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 5,000-square-foot home is exceptionally well-appointed. The house includes an elegant entryway that leads to a sweeping open staircase, a formal dining room, a study with a fireplace (which is reportedly where Swift used to play her guitar) and a formal living room with a fireplace and French doors that open onto a side porch.

The house also boasts a gourmet kitchen, a large master bedroom with an attached master bathroom that features double sinks, granite countertops and a glass shower, as well as a bonus room, a study room, a separate laundry room and a detached garage with storage above it.

The house sold for $799,500 in August of 2013, according to records, and is currently off the market. Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Taylor Swift's childhood home.

See Pictures of the Inside of Taylor Swift's Childhood Home:

