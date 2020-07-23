Taylor Swift's "cardigan" is a whimsical story of rediscovering romance.

The pop star announced her warm, magical brand new single on Thursday (July 23) alongside plans to release an entire album at midnight.

Swift both wrote and directed the music video for "cardigan," the creative team for which included cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, producer Jil Hardin, executive producer Rebecca Skinner, AD Joe "Oz" Osbourne, editor Chancler Haynes, special effects wizards David Lebensfeld and Grant Miller, and set designer Ethan Tobman, according to a tweet sent by the singer on Thursday.

Watch the music video, below, which sees Swift wander between a cozy cabin and a mystical forest, then out to a stormy sea and back again.

In a follow-up tweet, Swift revealed how the music video came together in spite of current social distancing/quarantine protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup and styling," she explained.

"cardigan" is off Swift's eighth studio album, folklore, out July 24.

Check out the full Taylor Swift "cardigan" lyrics, below.

[Verse 1]

Vintage tee, brand new phone

High heels on cobblestones

When you are young they assume you know nothing

Sequin smile, black lipstick, sensual politics

When you are young they assume you know nothing

[Pre-Chorus]

But I knew you, dancin' in your Levi's

Strong under the streetlights

I knew you, handed you my sweatshirt

Baby cares it better

[Chorus]

And when I felt like I was an old cardigan

Under someone's bed

You put me on and said I was your favorite

[Verse 2]

A friend to all is a friend to none

Just two girls, lose the one

When you are young they assume you know nothing

[Pre-Chorus]

But I knew you

Playing hide-and-seek and

Giving me your weekends

I... I knew you

Your heartbeat on the High Line

Once in twenty lifetimes

Repeat Chorus

[Verse 3]

To kiss in cars, in downtown bars

Was all I needed

You drew stars around my scars

But now I'm bleedin'

[Pre-Chorus]

'Cause I knew you

Steppin' on the last train

Marked me bloodstain

I... I knew you

Tried to change the ending

Peter losin' Wendy

I... I knew you

Leavin' like a father, running like water, right

[Bridge]

When you are young they assume you know nothing

But I knew you'd linger like a tattoo, you kissed

I knew you'd haunt all of my what-ifs

The smell of smoke would hang around this long

'Cause I knew everything when I was young

I knew I'd curse you for the longest time

Chasing shadows in the grocery

I knew you'd miss me once the thrill expired

And you'd be standin' in my front porch lot

[Outro]

And you'd come back to me

And you'd come back to me

And you'd come back to me

And you'd come back

Repeat Chorus