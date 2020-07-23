Taylor Swift’s ‘cardigan’ Lyrics Capture a Whimsical Tale of Rediscovered Love
Taylor Swift's "cardigan" is a whimsical story of rediscovering romance.
The pop star announced her warm, magical brand new single on Thursday (July 23) alongside plans to release an entire album at midnight.
Swift both wrote and directed the music video for "cardigan," the creative team for which included cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, producer Jil Hardin, executive producer Rebecca Skinner, AD Joe "Oz" Osbourne, editor Chancler Haynes, special effects wizards David Lebensfeld and Grant Miller, and set designer Ethan Tobman, according to a tweet sent by the singer on Thursday.
Watch the music video, below, which sees Swift wander between a cozy cabin and a mystical forest, then out to a stormy sea and back again.
In a follow-up tweet, Swift revealed how the music video came together in spite of current social distancing/quarantine protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup and styling," she explained.
"cardigan" is off Swift's eighth studio album, folklore, out July 24.
Check out the full Taylor Swift "cardigan" lyrics, below.
[Verse 1]
Vintage tee, brand new phone
High heels on cobblestones
When you are young they assume you know nothing
Sequin smile, black lipstick, sensual politics
When you are young they assume you know nothing
[Pre-Chorus]
But I knew you, dancin' in your Levi's
Strong under the streetlights
I knew you, handed you my sweatshirt
Baby cares it better
[Chorus]
And when I felt like I was an old cardigan
Under someone's bed
You put me on and said I was your favorite
[Verse 2]
A friend to all is a friend to none
Just two girls, lose the one
When you are young they assume you know nothing
[Pre-Chorus]
But I knew you
Playing hide-and-seek and
Giving me your weekends
I... I knew you
Your heartbeat on the High Line
Once in twenty lifetimes
Repeat Chorus
[Verse 3]
To kiss in cars, in downtown bars
Was all I needed
You drew stars around my scars
But now I'm bleedin'
[Pre-Chorus]
'Cause I knew you
Steppin' on the last train
Marked me bloodstain
I... I knew you
Tried to change the ending
Peter losin' Wendy
I... I knew you
Leavin' like a father, running like water, right
[Bridge]
When you are young they assume you know nothing
But I knew you'd linger like a tattoo, you kissed
I knew you'd haunt all of my what-ifs
The smell of smoke would hang around this long
'Cause I knew everything when I was young
I knew I'd curse you for the longest time
Chasing shadows in the grocery
I knew you'd miss me once the thrill expired
And you'd be standin' in my front porch lot
[Outro]
And you'd come back to me
And you'd come back to me
And you'd come back to me
And you'd come back
Repeat Chorus