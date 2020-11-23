Taylor Swift stole the crown… from herself.

The folklore singer won her third consecutive Artist of the Year prize at the American Music Awards on Sunday (November 22), making her the current record-holder for most wins in that category as she snagged the award for the sixth time.

She also scooped up her 32nd AMA trophy — the most by any artist in the show's history — by winning in the Favorite Pop/Rock Female and Favorite Music Video categories.

"Oh hey, guys. Thank you so much for this," Swift said during her acceptance speech via video message. "This is a fan voted award, which means so much to me. You guys have been beyond wonderful all the years of my career, but especially this one, when we've been so far apart. We haven't been able to see each other in concert, but I still feel really connected to you through the music. You know, your reaction to folklore, and all the ways in which your imagination honored that album. I just love you so much and I am really, really lucky because of you."

Swift added that the reason she was unable to attend the event was because she is currently "re-recording all of my old music, in the studio where we originally recorded it."

"It's been amazing and I can't wait for you to hear it. But have a great night, I love you so much. And thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you guys," she concluded.

At the 2019 AMAs, Swift won six awards, upping her trophy total to 29, putting her just ahead of Michael Jackson for the most awards won in the history of the AMAs. Jackson still holds the record for most American Music Awards by a male artist with 26 awards collected.

Earlier on Sunday, the 30-year-old singer posted a black-and-white photo with the message, “Not a lot going on at the moment,” which fans decoded as meaning there’s definitely a lot going on at the moment, since she had posted the identical caption when she was secretly recording folklore back in the spring.

Swift always has something up her sleeve. Is another surprise release imminent?