Taylor Swift Says Kanye Phone Leak Proves She Was ‘Telling the Truth the Whole Time’

Taylor Swift has addressed the infamous 2016 Kanye West phone call leak.

The 30-year-old posted a note on her Instagram Story on Monday (March 23) concerning the recent full video leak of her conversation with West regarding his song "Famous."

Instead of "answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years)," Swift encouraged her followers to "swipe up to see what really matters."

Once fans swiped, it took visitors to the World Health Organization's page concerning the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Solidarity Response Fund. Swift shared that she has been donating to the WHO and Feeding America.

You'll recall that West's wife, Kim Kardashian-West, videotaped their discussion about the song and posted clips of the call to her social media accounts after Swift publicly said that she felt disrespected with the lyrics in the song. The full conversation was leaked on Saturday (March 21), finally proving that Swift wasn't told about the other two lyrics in the song that were about her.