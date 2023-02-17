How about a great idea to spice up a long, dreary winter?

Ever notice how winter just seems to drag on and on? Crappy weather, the sun sets way to early, and in general, you have a lot less energy! This sounds like the beginning of an infomerical about vitamins or something, but in reality, it is a suggestion for a bit of fun during a very slow paced time of year here in Maine.

Grab the family and head to Unity, to hop on board a train Belfast & Moosehead Lake Railroad, for a classic winter train ride

Relax, and enjoy Maine's winter scenery while relaxing in their heated coaches.

During your trip you'll be treated to hot chocolate and a cookie.

Fares are $23 for adults, and $12 for children

Celebrating over 150 years of railroading, the Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad offers some fun weekend trips from their location in Unity.

It happens just about every weekend from Memorial Day until the end of October, then back for the holiday season!

They host fun events throughout most of the year, and if you haven’t had the pleasure of a good train ride, this is right up your alley. It really is a treat to experience this.

There are plenty of chances to enjoy this fun day! Here is the schedule:

Saturday, February 18th-1:30pm-2:30pm

Saturday, February 25th-1:30pm-2:30pm

Saturday, March 4th-:30pm-2:30pm

Saturday, March 18-1:30pm-2:30pm

Get your tickets at the Belfast & Moosehead Lake Railroad website

The Belfast & Moosehead Lake Railroad is located at 212 Depot Street, Unity.