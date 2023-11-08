Ride ‘The Santa Express’ On The Belfast & Moosehead Lake Railroad

The whole family can celebrate the Christmas holiday on the rails with Santa!

Since the Hallmark Channel has already begun airing new Christmas movies, we can now officially start talking about the upcoming holiday season. This year, experience the fun of taking a ride with Belfast & Moosehead Lake Railroad, with the Santa Express.

Santa and his helpers will transform the train and station into an enchanting holiday experience in anticipation of Santa’s visit on this hour-plus trip. Check out the 1890's Depot that will be decked out in Victorian style.

Santa will board train at Unity where he will begin visiting with the kiddos to hear their holiday wishes!

Each child will receive a small gift from Santa’s toy bag. Sip hot chocolate and enjoy a candy canes and sugar cookies! Christmas songs will be sung.

This memorable family Christmas adventure includes:

* 1 hour train ride.

* Complimentary Hot chocolate & cookies

* Small gift for each child

Celebrating over 150 years of railroading, the Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad offers some fun weekend trips from their location in Unity. Just about every weekend from Memorial Day until the end of October, then back for the holiday season! They host fun events, and if you haven’t had the pleasure of a good train ride, this is right up your alley. It really is a treat to experience this.

There are plenty of chances to enjoy this fun day! Here is the schedule:

November

Friday, November 23rd, 11am-12pm

Friday, November 24th, 1:30pm-2:30pm

Saturday, November 25th, 11am-12pm

Saturday, November 25th, 1:30pm-2:30pm

December

Friday, December 1st, 11am-12pm

Saturday, December 9th, 11am-12pm

Saturday, December 9th, 1:30pm-2:30pm

Sunday, December 10th, 11am-12pm

Sunday, December 10th, 1:30pm-2:30pm

Saturday, December 16th, 11am-12pm

Saturday, December 16th 1:30pm-2:30pm

Sunday, December 17th, 11am-12pm

Sunday, December 17th, 1:30pm-2:30pm

Get your tickets at the Belfast & Moosehead Lake Railroad website

The Belfast & Moosehead Lake Railroad is located at 212 Depot Street, Unity.