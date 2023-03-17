Take A Train Ride On The ‘Lobster Roll Express’ In Unity

As we all patiently await the arrival of Spring next week, you can now officially start planning fun outdoor activities for the upcoming warmer months.

What happens when you combine two really cool things? You get a great Saturday adventure that the whole family can enjoy!

Ride the Lobster Roll Express, as the Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad take a scenic trip, where you can enjoy a box lunch containing a fresh Lobster Roll, chips, cookie and a beverage. Once everyone is served and their meal is completed, they take you on a ride into the woods of Waldo County and then return back to Unity Station.

Sounds pretty good right? Don't miss the fun, and climb aborad on the following dates:

Saturday, May 20th 11am-12pm

Saturday, June 3rd 11am-12pm

Saturday, June 17th 11am-12pm

Saturday, July 1st 11am-12pm

Saturday, July 22nd 11am-12pm

Celebrating over 150 years of railroading, the Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad offers some fun weekend trips from their location in Unity. Just about every weekend , they host fun events, and if you haven’t had the pleasure of a good train ride, this is right up your alley. It really is a treat to experience this, and it can really make a great Saturday road trip. The sights and beauty of the state of Maine are on full display when you take this exciting experience.

All trains depart from Unity Station, in Unity, which is located at 212 Depot Street.

For more info and tickets, check out belfastandmooseheadlakerail.org