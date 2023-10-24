Storylines for This Week’s Celtics Basketball Games (10/25 – 10/29)

New York Knicks / October 25th, 2023 / Madison Square Garden

New York Knicks v Boston Celtics Getty Images loading...

The opening game holds significant importance, and when that game takes place at the iconic Madison Square Garden, it becomes even more exceptional. Playing at Madison Square Garden is a dream shared by every aspiring basketball player. However, does the allure diminish once you've experienced it firsthand? It's a question I can't answer as I'm not a professional basketball player. What I can be certain of, though, is that Madison Square Garden will come alive on Wednesday, October 25th, as the Knicks face off against the Celtics.

This marks the inaugural game of the season for both teams. While they had the chance to size each other up in preseason basketball, this actually matters. For the Celtics, it's their first regular-season game with their newly assembled pseudo-super team. All-Stars Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis will suit up for Boston for the first time, making this a major point of emphasis. We saw how they played in the preseason, but now that the games count, this is all that matters.

New York Knicks v Boston Celtics Getty Images loading...

Adding to the intrigue is the fact that both teams suffered playoff eliminations at the hands of the eventual Eastern Conference Champion, the Miami Heat, this past season, despite being the heavy favorites. The Knicks fell to Miami in six games, while the Celtics put up a fierce battle that went to seven games after trailing 0-3.

On another interesting note, October 24th happens to be Jaylen Brown's 27th birthday. Hopefully, as he blew out his candles, he wished for a Celtics win.

Miami Heat / October 27th, 2023 / TD Garden

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Seven Getty Images loading...

Celtics fans have eagerly awaited this matchup throughout the summer, with the anticipation building since May 29th when the Miami Heat convincingly defeated our Boston Celtics in game seven of the Eastern Conference Finals. It's been a long wait, but the clash of these two Eastern Conference powerhouses is finally here.

To recap, Miami had a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Celtics, then almost achieved a historic NBA feat by nearly squandering that lead. They became only the fourth team in NBA history to allow a series to reach a seventh game after leading 3-0. The Celtics, in turn, made history by hosting a game seven after trailing 3-0 in a series.

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Seven Getty Images loading...

While Boston ultimately lost that crucial game on their home court, they are determined to secure a big win at home this time around. Friday, October 27th, Boston welcomes Miami to the TD Garden for the Celtics' home opener. Given the intensity and drama of their playoff battles, this game is nothing short of must-see television.

Additionally, Maine native Duncan Robinson is a key player for the Miami Heat and has consistently played a significant role against Boston over the past few years. His "Duncan Homecoming" games are always a treat to watch.

