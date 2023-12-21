Maine’s Most Popular NBA Player in 2023 May Surprise You

As we approach the end of the year, it's always fun to reflect on the events that unfolded over the past twelve months.

One popular way to encapsulate the year is through a 'year in review.' Many platforms have their own unique versions of this concept. Spotify, for instance, presents its personalized "Wrapped," offering users a detailed breakdown of their listening habits, including most-streamed songs and artists, total listening time, and comparisons with other users.

Google's Year in Search campaign also stands out as a prime example of a compelling review. By combining its search results with the events and trends of the year, Google crafts a relatable narrative through emotional and provocative storytelling in its annual videos.

For sports enthusiasts, Sports-Reference, a comprehensive stats-keeping conglomerate, tracks data across various sports. Basketball-Reference.com, specifically focusing on basketball, serves as an invaluable resource for writers, number-crunchers, and fans, offering easy access to statistical and biographical information pages on NBA teams, players, and coaches.

The results of the 2023 Basketball-Reference Year in Review were unveiled on Saturday, December 16th, and they might just surprise you.

Leading the charge by showcasing the “2023 Most Viewed NBA Player Pages By State,” other categories include the “2023 Most Viewed NBA Team Pages By State,” “2023 Most Viewed WNBA Player Pages By State,” and “2023 Most Viewed WNBA Team Pages By State,” providing a comprehensive look at how individual states, as well as the country as a whole, viewed the basketball industry in 2023.

Without further ado, let's delve into the 2023 Basketball-Reference Year in Review, from the perspective of our Pine Tree State!

You can view the full results from the 2023 Basketball-Reference Year in Review here!

Why stop in 2023, though?

Check out what kind of New Year's resolutions the state of Maine would have if it were able to make a list!

