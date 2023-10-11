NBA GM Survey Says the Boston Celtics Should Be a Problem (In a Good Way)

Every year, just before the NBA season tips off, the league unveils the NBA GM Survey results.

General Managers from each NBA organization participate in this survey, answering 50 questions about the top teams, players, coaches, and offseason transactions. They are not allowed to vote for their own team or personnel. Percentages are based on the respondents to each specific question, rather than the entire pool of 30 GMs.

In the offseason, our Boston Celtics made significant noise by acquiring all-stars Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. They strategically paired these new additions with experienced team veterans such as Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Al Horford.

The impact of these acquisitions reverberates throughout the league, as evident in the results of this year’s survey. Both Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday, along with the Boston Celtics as a whole, received noteworthy praise in this year’s GM survey.

Which team will win the 2024 NBA Finals?

T-1. Boston Celtics – 33%

T-1. Denver Nuggets – 33%

Milwaukee Bucks – 23% Phoenix Suns – 7% LA Clippers – 3%

» Last year: Milwaukee Bucks – 43%

Eastern Conference rankings

53% had the Celtics in 1st place, while 43% had the Celtics in 2nd place.

Who will win the 2023-24 Kia MVP?

Nikola Jokic, Denver – 43%

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee – 20%

3. Jayson Tatum, Boston – 13%

4. Luka Doncic, Dallas – 10%

» Also receiving votes: Anthony Davis, L.A. Lakers; Kevin Durant, Phoenix; Joel Embiid, Philadelphia; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City

» Last year: Luka Doncic – 48%

If you were starting a franchise today and could sign any player in the NBA, who would it be?

Nikola Jokic, Denver – 33%

2. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio – 23%

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee – 13%

4. Luka Doncic, Dallas – 10%

5. Anthony Edwards, Minnesota – 7%

» Also receiving votes: Stephen Curry, Golden State; Joel Embiid, Philadelphia; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City; Jayson Tatum, Boston

» Last year: Giannis Antetokounmpo – 55%

Who is the best shooting guard in the NBA?

Devin Booker, Phoenix – 63%

2. Stephen Curry, Golden State – 10%

T-3. Luka Doncic, Dallas – 7%

T-3. Anthony Edwards, Minnesota – 7%

T-3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City – 7%

» Also receiving votes: Jimmy Butler, Miami; Jayson Tatum, Boston

» Last year: Devin Booker – 45%

Who is the best small forward in the NBA?

Jayson Tatum, Boston – 47%

2. Kevin Durant, Phoenix – 20%

3. Luka Doncic, Dallas – 17%

4. LeBron James, L.A. Lakers – 13%

5. Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers – 3%

» Last year: Kevin Durant – 45%

Highest percentage of total votes on position questions

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee – 19.3%

2. Nikola Jokic, Denver – 18.7%

3. Stephen Curry, Golden State – 14.7%

4. Devin Booker, Phoenix – 12.7%

T-5. Luka Doncic, Dallas – 10.0%

T-5. Jayson Tatum, Boston – 10.0%

Which team made the best overall moves this offseason?

T-1. Boston Celtics – 23%

T-1. Milwaukee Bucks – 23%

3. Portland Trail Blazers – 17%

4. Los Angeles Lakers – 13%

T-5. Dallas Mavericks – 7%

T-5. Houston Rockets – 7%

» Also receiving votes: Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns

» Last year: Cleveland Cavaliers – 41%

Which one player acquisition will make the biggest impact?

Damian Lillard, Milwaukee – 47%

2. Jrue Holiday, Boston – 13%

3. Bradley Beal, Phoenix – 10%

T-4. Kristaps Porzingis, Boston – 7%

T-4. Fred VanVleet, Houston – 7%

T-4. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio – 7%

» Also receiving votes: Dillon Brooks, Houston; Jusuf Nurkic, Phoenix; Marcus Smart, Memphis

» Last year: Donovan Mitchell – 59%

What was the most underrated player acquisition?

Marcus Smart, Memphis – 17%

2. Grant Williams, Dallas – 14%

T-3. Dillon Brooks, Houston – 7%

T-3. Bruce Brown, Indiana – 7%

T-3. Jusuf Nurkic, Phoenix – 7%

T-3. Max Strus, Cleveland – 7%

T-3. Fred VanVleet, Houston – 7%

» Also receiving votes: Deandre Ayton, Portland; Miles Bridges, Charlotte; Jrue Holiday, Boston; Tyus Jones, Washington; Jordan Poole, Washington; Kristaps Porzingis, Boston; Dennis Schroder, Toronto; Obi Toppin, Indiana; Sasha Vezenkov, Sacramento; Gabe Vincent, L.A. Lakers

» Last year: Malcolm Brogdon – 28%

What was the most surprising move of the offseason?

Holiday/Lillard trade – 43%

2. Smart/Porzingis trade – 20%

3. Chris Paul to Golden State – 17%

T-4. Bradley Beal to Phoenix – 7%

T-4. Bruce Brown to Indiana – 7%

» Also receiving votes: Fred VanVleet to Houston, Grant Williams to Dallas

» Last year: Rudy Gobert to Minnesota – 47%

Which rookie was the biggest steal at where he was selected in the Draft?

Cam Whitmore (20), Houston – 43%

T-2. Keyonte George (16), Utah – 10%

T-2. Scoot Henderson (3), Portland – 10%

T-2. Jaime Jaquez Jr. (18), Miami – 10%

5. Brandin Podziemski (19), Golden State – 7%

» Also receiving votes: Emoni Bates (49), Cleveland; Leonard Miller (33), Minnesota; Marcus Sasser (25), Detroit; Brice Sensabaugh (28), Utah; Ausar Thompson (5), Detroit; Jordan Walsh (38), Boston

» Last year: Jalen Duren and Tari Eason – 14%

Who is the best defensive player in the NBA?

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee – 40%

2. Jrue Holiday, Boston – 13%

T-3. Draymond Green, Golden State – 10%

T-3. Marcus Smart, Memphis – 10%

T-4. Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis – 7%

T-4. Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers – 7%

» Also receiving votes: Alex Caruso, Chicago; Anthony Davis, L.A. Lakers; Luguentz Dort, Oklahoma City; Rudy Gobert, Minnesota

» Last year: Giannis Antetokounmpo – 48%

Who is the best perimeter defender in the NBA?

Jrue Holiday, Boston – 50%

2. Mikal Bridges, Brooklyn – 13%

T-3. Alex Caruso, Chicago – 10%

T-3. Marcus Smart, Memphis – 10%

5. Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers – 7%

» Also receiving votes: Jimmy Butler, Miami; Luguentz Dort, Oklahoma City; Jayson Tatum, Boston

» Last year: Marcus Smart – 41%

Which is the best defensive team in the NBA?

Boston Celtics – 47%

2. Memphis Grizzlies – 17%

3. Milwaukee Bucks – 13%

4. Miami Heat – 10%

5. Cleveland Cavaliers – 7%

» Also receiving votes: Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers

» Last year: Boston Celtics – 69%

Which head coach has the best defensive schemes?

Erik Spoelstra, Miami – 40%

T-2. Taylor Jenkins, Memphis – 13%

T-2. Tom Thibodeau, New York – 13%

T-4. J.B. Bickerstaff, Cleveland – 7%

T-4. Tyronn Lue, LA Clippers – 7%

T-4. Frank Vogel, Phoenix – 7%

» Also receiving votes: Mike Brown, Sacramento; Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City; Joe Mazzulla, Boston; Nick Nurse, Philadelphia

» Last year: Erik Spoelstra – 34%

Who is the best assistant coach in the NBA?

Jordi Fernandez, Sacramento – 31%

T-2. Terry Stotts, Milwaukee – 10%

T-2. Kevin Young, Phoenix – 10%

T-4. Sam Cassell, Boston – 7%

T-4. Charles Lee, Boston – 7%

» Also receiving votes: David Adelman, Denver; Kenny Atkinson, Golden State; Chris DeMarco, Golden State; Darren Erman, New York; David Fizdale, Phoenix; Royal Ivey, Houston; Alex Jensen, Dallas; Chris Quinn, Miami; Jay Triano, Sacramento; Will Weaver, Brooklyn

» Last year: Kenny Atkinson / Charles Lee – 34%

Which active player will make the best head coach someday?

Chris Paul, Golden State – 20%

T-2. Mike Conley, Minnesota – 13%

T-2. Garrett Temple, Toronto – 13%

4. T.J. McConnell, Indiana – 10%

T-5. Jrue Holiday, Boston – 7%

T-5. Fred VanVleet, Houston – 7%

» Also receiving votes: Jose Alvarado, New Orleans; Desmond Bane, Memphis; Jalen Brunson, New York; Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana; Nikola Jokic, Denver; Tyus Jones, Washington; Patty Mills, Atlanta; Monte Morris, Detroit; Grant Williams, Dallas

» Last year: Chris Paul – 32%

Which team is the most fun to watch?

Denver Nuggets – 30%

2. Golden State Warriors – 23%

3. Sacramento Kings – 20%

4. Phoenix Suns – 7%

» Also receiving votes: Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder

» Last year: Golden State Warriors – 52%

Which team has the best home-court advantage?

Denver Nuggets – 37%

2. Golden State Warriors – 17%

3. Sacramento Kings – 13%

4. Utah Jazz – 10%

T-5. Boston Celtics – 7%

T-5. New York Knicks – 7%

T-5. Toronto Raptors – 7%

8. Philadelphia 76ers – 3%

» Last year: Toronto Raptors – 21%

Which team will have the league’s most efficient offense this season?

Denver Nuggets – 34%

2. Sacramento Kings – 21%

3. Golden State Warriors – 14%

4. Boston Celtics – 10%

T-5. Milwaukee Bucks – 7%

T-5. Phoenix Suns – 7%

» Also receiving votes: Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat

» Last year: Golden State Warriors – 38%

Which player is the best leader?

LeBron James, L.A. Lakers – 27%

2. Stephen Curry, Golden State – 23%

3. Nikola Jokic, Denver – 17%

T-4. Jimmy Butler, Miami – 7%

T-4. Damian Lillard, Milwaukee – 7%

T-4. Chris Paul, Golden State – 7%

» Also receiving votes: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee; Jalen Brunson, New York; Draymond Green, Golden State; Jrue Holiday, Boston

» Last year: Chris Paul – 34%

Who is the most versatile player in the NBA?

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee – 45%

2. LeBron James, L.A. Lakers – 28%

3. Kevin Durant, Phoenix – 7%

» Also receiving votes: Mikal Bridges, Brooklyn; Luka Doncic, Dallas; Paul George, LA Clippers; Draymond Green, Golden State; Nikola Jokic, Denver; Jayson Tatum, Boston

» Last year: Giannis Antetokounmpo – 59%

