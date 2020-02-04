Side-By-Side Stolen in Saint-Quentin, N.B.

A side-by-side was stolen from a residence on Roussel Rue in Saint-Quentin, N.B., sometime between December 30, 2019, and January 20, 2020.

The RCMP is looking for the public’s help in locating the 2012 Polaris Ranger RZR XP 900.

The side-by-side is white with New Brunswick licence plate XV5265 and vehicle identification number 4XAJT9EA8CB601268.

Contact the Saint-Quentin RCMP at 506-235-2149 if you have information about this incident. You can remain anonymous by using Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimenb.ca.