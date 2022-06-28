Several People Injured When Floor Collapses at Moncton Construction Site

Courtesy of Wade Perry

At least four construction workers were injured Tuesday morning when the floor of a building under construction at a Moncton, N.B. retirement community collapsed. 

According to the Moncton Fire Department, workers on a construction site at Shannex’s new seniors’ complex at 189 Morton Avenue were pouring cement on the second floor of when a section of the floor gave way.

Codiac Regional RCMP, Ambulance New Brunswick and WorkSafe New Brunswick also responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m.

Four construction workers were reportedly taken to a Moncton hospital and others were treated at the scene. Officials didn’t comment on the severity of the injuries, but said they were all “non-life-threatening.”

The roads around the Faubourg du Mascaret seniors complex were closed for a time. The RCMP and WorkSafeNB were still on the scene early Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation continues. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

 

 

