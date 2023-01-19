Sneak Peek Of What’s New At The Maine Savings Amphitheater

Back in 2019, the old Darlings Waterfront Pavillion shut down for its last season in 2019, and then Covid his right after. Big plans were made in the time period, and work began for a new, updated and state-of-the-art venue in the Bangor area; The Maine Savings Amphitheater.

Folks in Bangor watched for a couple of years as structures and earth were torn down, dug up, and moved around, finally taking shape right before our eyes.

And when the 2022 Concert season started in July of 2022, concertgoers got their first glimpse of what had been done to the space, and how the layout was very different.

The bathrooms weren't quite finished. What would be the VIP boxes had yet to be constructed.

Even the lawn on the lawn area was a work in progress.

And when the 2022 Concert Season came to a close, the work continued.

Things look even more different now.

This week the Maine Savings Amphitheater Facebook Page, posted a peek at what's been done since the last band loaded out.

Those VIP boxes have now been built, and you can see just how expansive the new spread of boxes will be.

While two acts for the 2023 season has been announced (Kane Brown in June, and Hank Williams Jr. in August) if last year is any indication when huge performers like Aerosmith and Pitbull showed up in town with only part of the venue complete, it's likely this year's lineup will be even bigger and better.

Reactions have spread the spectrum of people who are really excited about the progress, like one woman who wrote:

"I have supported this venue since the day it opened. I have been to countless shows here. I don't want to even think about the money that I've spent over the years. I look forward to it each summer. The updates look amazing! I just wish that the improvements being made were for us "working" folks that save our pennies all year to attend."

Others aren't pleased that some of the new construction blocks the natural view of the river, like this person commented online:

"It would have been great if you could have come up with a way to only cover the fence during concerts instead of blocking the view of our beautiful Penobscot River from Maine Street all year long."

Either way, it will be interesting to see how much of the work they can complete before their gates open this year, and just who this venue will draw to our little city.

Keep an eye here for those concert announcements, as we'll get them out to you as quickly as we learn who will be gracing the stage this year at the Maine Savings Amphitheater.