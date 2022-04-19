Credit Card Fraud in Greater Moncton Area

The Codiac Regional RCMP said there were two incidents of credit card fraud in the Greater Moncton area between November and December, 2021.

Two Flooring Businesses Targeted

Police said both instances involved different flooring businesses who placed orders for individual;s who contacted them by phone and used multiple credit cards. A third party delivery service used different unidentified vehicles to pick up the merchandise and took it to Quebec.

The businesses learned the credit cards used for the purchase were stolen after the goods were delivered. This caused significant losses to the businesses, said the RCMP.

Learn to Protect Your Businesses from Fraud

Businesses in the area are being warned about the fraud, and reminded to use caution when conducting any transactions over the phone. Officials advised visiting the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre to learn more about how to protect themselves from fraud and scams.

Statement from the Codiac Regional RCMP

"We are continuing to investigate both incidents to determine if they are connected and to find those responsible," says Cpl. Anne-Marie Michel-Poitras with the Codiac Regional RCMP. "We are also asking any business owners who have fallen victim to a similar fraud to contact their local police. Your information could help further the investigation."

More Information and Crime Stoppers

Contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400 if you have information about the case and investigation. You can remain anonymous by using Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

