Ron Joyce, Founder Of Tim Horton’s Passes Away At 88

The co-founder of one of Maine and New Brunswick's favorite places to eat, Tim Horton's, has passed away at the age of 88.

CBC News has reported that Tim Horton's co-founder, Ron Joyce, has passed away. A statement from the family was released which said the founder of the restaurant chain died Thursday, peacefully, in his Burlington, Ontario home with family by his side.

Joyce was born in the midst of the Great Depression in Tatamagouche, N.S. in 1930.

He had two younger siblings as well.

In his memoir, "Always Fresh: The Untold Story of Tim Hortons", Joyce tells about how his father, who died when he was 3-years old, struggled to find construction work during those years due to the ripple effects of the Great Depression.

In 1964, Joyce invested into the first Tim Hortons and helped to grow the brand into a successful franchise before selling it to Wendy's International, Inc. in 1996.

Joyce also helped to found the Tim Horton Children's Foundation which helps pay for many underprivileged kids go to camps and youth programs put on by Tim Hortons.