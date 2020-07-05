Rollover Crash on I-95 in New Limerick, Maine

A truck rolled over in a single vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on I-95 marker 299 in New Limerick. The accident happened around 1:38 pm.

Maine State Police Trooper Hunter Cotton said 23-year-old Austin white of Oakfield was driving the 2019 Ram 1500 when it hydroplaned in a brief rain storm. The vehicle went onto the shoulder of the road and rolled over on its roof.

Two people had minor injuries. All occupants were wearing seatbelts, said police.