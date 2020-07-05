Rollover Crash on I-95 in New Limerick, Maine
A truck rolled over in a single vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on I-95 marker 299 in New Limerick. The accident happened around 1:38 pm.
Maine State Police Trooper Hunter Cotton said 23-year-old Austin white of Oakfield was driving the 2019 Ram 1500 when it hydroplaned in a brief rain storm. The vehicle went onto the shoulder of the road and rolled over on its roof.
Two people had minor injuries. All occupants were wearing seatbelts, said police.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app