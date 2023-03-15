Four deer were illegally killed in Ashland and the Maine Warden Service is looking for information.

Four Deer Illegally Shot and Killed in Ashland

On February 19, seven deer in total were found dead in the area of Sheridan Road. Wardens confirmed that four had been shot. The cause of death of the other three deer has not yet been determined, according to WAGM.

Der Were Found Dead in Wintering Area

The area where the deer were clustered is a wintering area with a “dense evergreen forest canopy,” according to officials with the Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. This habitat is a good shelter for the deer during the winter and the harsh weather.

Operation Game Thief Offering $4,000 Reward

A reward of $4,000 is being offered by Maine Operation Game Thief for info that leads to arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for the illegal killing of the deer. If you have any information about the deer or saw anything suspicious in the area, call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-ALERT-US. Go online and provide info at https://maineogt.org.

