Ashland Man Charged With Arson in Wednesday Fire

An Ashland man has been charged with arson in connection with a fire that damaged a single-story house on Wednesday.

The Ashland Fire Department responded to the blaze at 53 Presque Isle Road in Ashland shortly after noon time. With help from the Masardis and Portage Fire Departments, firefighters were able to contain most of the damage to the porch and roof of the home.



Ashland Police Chief Cyr Martin told the Star Herald that the fire was out within an hour. There were no injuries reported.

The Maine Department of Public Safety said investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire to be "incendiary in nature." As a result of the investigation, 29-year-old Brandon Saucier of Ashland was charged with Arson, Aggravated Criminal Mischief and Theft.

Ashland Police arrested Saucier on the Realty Road late Wednesday night, according to the Public Safety Department. He is being held at the Aroostook County Jail. Officials say the trailer was owned by one of Saucier's relatives and was unoccupied at the time.

The Fire Marshal’s Office was assisted by Ashland Fire Department, Ashland Police Department and the Maine Forestry Service.

