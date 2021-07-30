Reward Offered in Littleton Covered Bridge Arson Investigation

The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office has announced a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in connection with a fire that destroyed the Watson Settlement Bridge in Littleton.

The covered bridge on the Framingham Road was built in 1911 and spans the Meduxnekeag River. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate the fire that destroyed the landmark on Monday, July 19.

Anyone with any information that may be helpful in the investigation is asked to call the Office of State Fire Marshal at 1-888-870-6162.

The money for the reward was donated by a local business.

Original Story:

A fire of unknown origin Monday afternoon destroyed a historic covered bridge in the southern Aroostook County town of Littleton.

The Littleton Fire Department responded to the 110-year-old Watson Settlement Bridge on the Framingham Road (also known as Carson Road). Officials said two people driving by the bridge smelled smoke and spotted the flames after they turned around to investigate.

The 170-foot long wooden bridge was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. Crews from Monticello and Houlton assisted the Littleton Fire Department at the scene for several hours. The structure was severely damaged in the blaze, leaving only the charred trusses and partial framework.

The Maine State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

The Watson Settlement Bridge, which spans the Meduxnekeag River in southeast Littleton, was built in 1911 and was named for the Watson homestead that once stood nearby. It was one of just nine preserved covered bridges in Maine, and the only one in Aroostook County.

The bridge was closed to vehicle traffic in 1984 and has been accessible only by foot since then. It underwent a major restoration in 2015.