A 52-year-old woman from Bangor is facing up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking in Penobscot County and Aroostook County, Maine.

Guilty Plea for Drug Trafficking in Penobscot and Aroostook Counties

Carol Gordon entered her guilty plea on Tuesday, March 14 in U.S. District Court in Bangor. She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Go-Between for Drug Deals at Residence

Between January 2018 and December 2021, Gordon and others trafficked meth and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook Counties, according to court records. Gordon allowed other members of the drug conspiracy to deal from her home. She also acted as a go-between for many of the transactions.

Investigation into Drug Ring Started with Traffic Stop in 2019

The investigation into the drug ring started after Maine State Police seized five pounds of meth during a traffic stop in September 2019 on I-95. Gordon was one of 17 people involved in bringing meth and fentanyl from Massachusetts to Maine. Many of the illegal drugs were distributed in parts of Aroostook County and Penobscot County.

Law Enforcement Involved in the Investigation

Multiple agencies were involved in the investigation including the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, investigated the case. The Orono Police Department, the Bangor Police Department, the Brewer Police Department, the Caribou Police Department, the Presque Isle Police Department, and the Houlton Police Department assisted as well.

