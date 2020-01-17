Recovery of Stolen Items; Two Men Charged, Lower Knoxford, N.B.

Two men from Lower Knoxford, N.B., have been arrested and charged in connection with an investigation into a rash of recent break and enters, and thefts.

On January 16, members of the Woodstock and Perth-Andover RCMP Detachments along with the West District RCMP's Crime Reduction Unit, executed a search warrant on Tribe Road. The warrant was executed as part of an ongoing investigation that began in December of 2019 into a rash of break and enters, and thefts in Woodstock, Centreville, Lower Knoxford and Florenceville-Bristol.

During the search, a quantity of stolen property was recovered. The items include two side-by-sides, two all-terrain vehicles, firearms, chainsaws and various tools.

Two men, aged 26 and 29, were arrested at the residence.

Simon Thomas and Jordan Burrell appeared in Woodstock Provincial Court on January 17, 2020, and were each charged with two counts of possession of stolen property and one count of possession of a firearm while prohibited.

Both have been remanded into custody and are scheduled to return to court on January 20.

If you believe any of the items to be yours, or were the victim of a recent break and enter or theft, in the Woodstock area, please contact the RCMP at 506-325-3000.

If you have information that could assist the investigation into the thefts, contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimenb.ca.