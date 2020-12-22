Reason To Smile – Maine Warden Service K-9’s To Retire

Our "Reason To Smile" today introduced us to Morgan the black lab who will be retiring from the Maine Wardens Service.

Morgan is in her final month of a nine-year career serving the state of Maine. Morgan began her career in 2011 as a search and rescue K9 in western Maine with Game Warden Kris MacCabe. K9 Morgan is credited with 10 human search and rescue finds, and had numerous evidence finds in fish and wildlife investigations that led to criminal prosecutions. Morgan and MacCabe were also honored with the 2015 Maine Warden Service K9 conservation case of the year. Over her career, Morgan and MacCabe made countless public appearances including many episodes of Animal Planets North Woods Law.

The Maine Warden Service will also be saying goodbye to K9 Ruby combined 19 years of service, over 30 human search and rescue finds, numerous evidence finds and multiple honors between them.

After ten years of service, K9 Ruby will be retiring too. K9 Ruby began her career with Corporal Dave Chabot patrolling the greater Androscoggin County area in Central Maine. Over her career, ruby is credited with over 20 human search and rescue finds, along with numerous evidence finds in fish and wildlife investigations that led to criminal prosecutions. K9 Ruby also assisted various law enforcement agencies by locating critical evidence in evidence searches including several homicides and several criminal shootings.

I know that K9 Ruby will enjoy her well-deserved retirement with Corporal Chabot and family. K9 Morgan has earned a well-deserved retirement at home with Warden MacCabe and his family.

Lots of belly rubs on the way!