Arrest after Stabbing in Grand Falls, New Brunswick

One person is in custody in connection with a stabbing in Grand Falls, New Brunswick yesterday that left a woman dead.

The CBC reports Mindy Godin died after she ran from her home on the Tobique Road to a nearby convenience store to get help.

Godin's two young sons were at home at the time and reportedly witnessed the attack.

Grand Falls police responded to the scene shortly before noon and arrested a suspect in the stabbing.

That person is expected to appear in Edmundston Provincial Court today. No other details have been released.